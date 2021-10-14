East Town Mall redevelopment could help to bring more customers back to the East Side of Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Consumers and business owners across the East Side of Green Bay are breathing a sigh of relief now that a local developer is turning the once run-down East Town Mall into an area that could draw customers back to the region.

Cole Peterson, the General Manager of the Petco in the mall said, “I think there’s still a lot of people that like the East Side they wanna be able to shop on the east side they don’t wanna go much further than that.”

Even tenants, such as the Petco store that’s been there for 20 years, said traffic is growing even more for them in recent months.

“As you look at the aesthetic of the mall there have been so many improvements that it’s hard to drive by it compared to previously when you could tell maybe the care for the area was not there,” said Peterson.

Shoppers said they are excited to have more stores closer to the city’s East Side so they can get everything they need without having to travel.

“I’m excited to see there’s more things available now. I don’t really want to be leaving green bay just to get shopping done,” said David Treder, a resident of the east side of the city.

And the redevelopment is attracting more than just stores to the area, Shoreline Credit Union, a Manitowoc-based firm is joining the ranks.

Nathan Grossenbach the Shoreline CEO said, “I’m excited for it. The team identified this spot to bring our service to and to bring lower-cost options to the community for a wide range of future shoreline members there. So it just seems like a great area for what we offer and what they needed.”

Grossenbach said he hopes this redevelopment will create a central location in the city to get everything you need and help drive traffic to local restaurants and businesses.