Eastbound US 10 to southbound I-41 two-week ramp closure begins Oct. 31 in Winnebago Co.

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region is giving residents notice that the eastbound US 10 to Southbound I-41 ramp will be closed starting Oct. 31.

According to the WisDOT, the eastbound US 10 to southbound I-41 ramp and American Drive between Wheeler Road and Jameson Street will be closing at 9 p.m. on Sunday, October 31, and won’t reopen until 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 14.

During the closure, crews will be making repairs to the barrier wall, which was damaged in August during a traffic incident in the Village of Fox Crossing. Additionally, officials say a short-term closure of the westbound US 10 to southbound I-41 ramp will also take place.

Due to the two-week closure, WisDOT says residents should expect the following traffic impacts:

Eastbound US 10 to southbound I-41 ramp will be closed beginning at 9 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31 and last until approximately 5 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 14. The southbound I-41 shoulder and auxiliary lane at US 10 will also be closed during repairs. Eastbound US 10 to southbound I-41 Detour: Traffic will be directed to take County CB south to County II, east on County II to I-41.



American Drive between Wheeler Road and Jameson Street will be closed beginning at 9 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31 and last until approximately 5 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 14. A local detour will be signed by the village of Fox Crossing and will follow Wheeler Road and Jameson Street.

