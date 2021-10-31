Eastbound US 10 to southbound I-41 two-week ramp closure begins Oct. 31 in Winnebago Co.

FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region is giving residents notice that the eastbound US 10 to Southbound I-41 ramp will be closed starting Oct. 31.
According to the WisDOT, the eastbound US 10 to southbound I-41 ramp and American Drive between Wheeler Road and Jameson Street will be closing at 9 p.m. on Sunday, October 31, and won’t reopen until 5 p.m. on Sunday, November 14.
During the closure, crews will be making repairs to the barrier wall, which was damaged in August during a traffic incident in the Village of Fox Crossing. Additionally, officials say a short-term closure of the westbound US 10 to southbound I-41 ramp will also take place.
Due to the two-week closure, WisDOT says residents should expect the following traffic impacts:
- Eastbound US 10 to southbound I-41 ramp will be closed beginning at 9 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31 and last until approximately 5 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 14. The southbound I-41 shoulder and auxiliary lane at US 10 will also be closed during repairs.
- Eastbound US 10 to southbound I-41 Detour: Traffic will be directed to take County CB south to County II, east on County II to I-41.
- American Drive between Wheeler Road and Jameson Street will be closed beginning at 9 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31 and last until approximately 5 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 14.
- A local detour will be signed by the village of Fox Crossing and will follow Wheeler Road and Jameson Street.
- Westbound US 10 to southbound I-41 ramp will be closed from 9 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 31 to 5 a.m., Monday, Nov. 1 to place temporary concrete barrier.