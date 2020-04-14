Easter snowstorm breaks records and brings beauty to the Upper Peninsula

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – As the first shoots and buds of Spring started to wake up from a long Winter’s nap in the Upper Peninsula, Mother Nature gave everyone a good reminder of her power. In less than 24 hours, between Sunday and Monday, more than 18 inches of wet, heavy snow fell in Marquette County. Some reports to the National Weather Service indicate closer to 2 feet of snow landed in places to the East.

While most people stayed inside, following Michigan’s, “Stay home, Stay safe” order plow truck drivers were busy Monday morning, clearing roads and parking lots.

Along with snow totals, the storm brought strong wind gusts and Lakeshore Flood advisories. While most kept their distance from Lake Superior, we did spot at least one brave soul surfing some icy waves.

In Alger County, Hundreds of people lost power as a result of the storm. Utility crews took just a few hours to take return service to nearly 600 homes in the area between Chatham and Munising.

The snow on Sunday alone measured 9.5 inches, breaking the previous daily snowfall record of 9.4 inches from 4/12/2013.

Sunday’s Snow – 9.5 Inches, that is a daily record snowfall – beating 9.4 inches in on 4/12/2013.

MORE FROM WFRV LOCAL 5