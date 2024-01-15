KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – A program has partnered with Local 5 News in an effort to recognize staff members at 24 school districts in northeast Wisconsin through the Eastern Wisconsin Excellence in Education Awards Program.

This program, similar to the Golden Apple and Shining Stars program in Green Bay and the Fox Valley, allows parents, students, community members, and staff to nominate deserving school employees in five different categories.

Organizers say that the five categories include innovation in work, culture creator in the work environment, social/emotional well-being, community involvement, and student connection.

Nominations will need to be submitted by February 5. Following the deadline, a panel of judges will review each nomination to determine finalists. The finalists will then be asked to elaborate on the work outlined in the nomination. The judges will then select the award recipient in each of the categories.

The award ceremony is slated for Saturday, May 18, at the Kiel Area School District Performing Arts Center. Additionally, the program will be streamed live on Local 5’s website.

The nomination form will also be available on the websites of all 24 school districts, as well as social media outlets and found in local newspapers.

The 24 school districts participating in this awards ceremony include Brillion, Campbellsport, Chilton, Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah, Fond du Lac, Hilbert, Howards Grove, Kiel, Kohler, Manitowoc, Mishicot, North Fond du Lac, Oakfield, Oostburg, Random Lake, Reedsville, Ripon, Rosendale-Brandon, Sheboygan, Sheboygan Falls, Stockbridge, Two Rivers, Valders, Waupun.

