Eat, post, win: Green Bay’s ‘Round Robin Pairing’

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Starting January 15 through February 27, foodies can participate in a Round Robin Pairing that will leave you wanting more.

To participate, patrons can dine at seven different restaurants and order the special Captain’s Walk Petit Verdot pairing.

Make sure to post a picture on Facebook or Instagram using #GBWinery while there and you may be eligible to receive a Captain’s Walk Riedel wine glass.

These glasses will be available for pick up starting at the Wrap Up Party on February 28 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Captain’s Walk Winery.

The last day to pick up a Captain’s Walk Riedel wine glass will be on March 15.

Other prizes will also be available at the Wrap Up Party for those that complete all seven restaurants.

Restaurants participating:

If you have any questions or would like to request further information email, info@CaptainsWalkWinery.com.