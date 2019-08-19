Eau Claire company cited by OSHA, owes nearly $800K

Eau Claire, Wis. (WFRV) — An Eau Claire manufacturing facility has been cited for continually exposing employees to machine safety hazards.

Choice Products USA LLC faces $782,526 in penalties and is now in the US Department of Labor’s Severe Violator Enforcement Program.

OSHA reportedly cited Choice Products for “five egregious willful violations for failing to implement and train employees on lockout/tagout procedure to prevent unintentional contact with machine operating parts during service and maintenance.”

Inspectors also found the company failed to install machine guarding and comply with forklift regulations.

The company was cited for similar reasons by OSHA in 2016.

“The company managers developed comprehensive lockout/tagout procedures following the 2016 inspection but failed to implement their own safety program,” said OSHA Acting Regional Administrator William Donovan. “Employers are required by law to provide workers with safe and healthful workplaces.”

The US Department of Labor has 15 business days from the receipt of the citations and penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

Under the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970, employers are responsible for providing safe and healthful workplaces for their employees.