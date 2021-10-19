Eau Claire man pleads guilty to charge in US Capitol breach

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 08: The US Capital is seen as National Guard and US Capitol Police stand guard on February 08, 2021 in Washington, DC. Trump faces a single article of impeachment that accuses him of incitement of insurrection on the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol, which left five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge related to his role in the breach of the U.S. Capitol last January.

Kevin Loftus entered the plea to parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

The 53-year-old Eau Claire man appeared by video in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C. Tuesday after earlier reaching a plea deal with prosecutors.

The misdemeanor carries up to six months in prison, but the agreement does not recommend a sentence. Loftus is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 31.

At least four other Wisconsin men also face charges for entering the Capitol that day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

