GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Annual tonnage totals for the Port of Green Bay continue to accumulate and are showing a 54% increase in tons compared to the same period last year.

A release from the Port & Resource Recovery Department of Brown County states that 243,926 tons of cargo moved through the Port of Green Bay during the month of May.

Officials say that year-to-date totals of 429,992 tons show an increase of 54% over the same period last year when the tonnage total was 278,785.

“The Port is an economic barometer for northeast Wisconsin, so it’s always good to see strong shipping numbers early in the season. We’re very pleased with our first two months,” said Dean Haen, Port of Green Bay Director. “While we can’t predict what will happen over the course of a season, this is a good sign so far.”

The leading cargo import for May was salt at 95,186 tons. Other leading imports during May included limestone, petroleum products, cement, wood pulp, and coal.

“We have great reasons to be optimistic about Great Lakes shipping and the Port of Green Bay,” Haen added.

During May, 21 ships entered the Port, three more than the same month last year.