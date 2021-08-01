Educate & Vaccinate: Appleton’s RxLink Pharmacy hosts pop-up vaccine clinic

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A pop-up vaccination clinic was offered to the community on Saturday at a local Black-owned pharmacy, RxLink in Appleton.

Organizers say the clinic is in response to the recent increase in the spreading of coronavirus variants such as the delta variant. The event was reportedly aimed at minority communities in the area who may be hesitant to get vaccinated.

“We try to encourage everyone and let them know how important it is to participate in the community and get vaccinated and create a safer environment for all of us who are living here in our community,” shared RxLink Pharmacy Owner, Jude Jean-Pierre.

The event made it its mission to educate and vaccinate minority community members with the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Organizers say the second dose of the vaccine will be offered at the next clinic event scheduled for August 21.