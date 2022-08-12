APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters with the Appleton Police Department came across thick black smoke Thursday evening as an educational facility caught fire.

According to the Appleton Fire Department, on August 11 just before 11 p.m., crews were sent to a reported fire at an educational facility in the 2300 block of East Lourdes Drive. Heavy heat and smoke were coming from the building.

Crews were reportedly hampered by thick smoke and low visibility conditions. The fire was quickly put out and was under control within 30 minutes.

There were no occupants in the building and no injuries were reported. There was also no estimated amount of damage.

Firefighters are working to find what caused the fire. The Appleton Fire Department wanted to remind the public to properly dispose of rags involved with stains and other oils.

No additional information was provided.