Educator and staff vaccinations underway in the Fox Valley

Fox cities teacher headed to receive the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) Saturday, the Fox Valley took a big step forward in the fight against the coronavirus by holding its largest clinic.

Barbara Reinders, a teacher in the Fox Cities says, “It’s great that our medical community is able to help us stay safe, but I truly trust in God to keep me safe at all times.”

Saturdays at the Fox Cities vaccine exhibition center are for educators.

Kurt Eggebrecht, Appleton’s Public Health Officer says, “This is really a priority group that we’re excited to vaccinate because it’s really going to protect the whole community.”

The city plans to have 1400 public and private school teachers and staff through its clinic doors, so it’ll be a brisk pace.

Eggebrecht says, “We plan to do about 77 people every 15 minutes, so it’ll be a rather aggressive clinic.”

Debi Totzke, a teacher in the Fox Cities says, “I’m really excited to have been able to get the vaccine because I know not everybody can.”

Educators will only have to visit once, because this clinic is using the latest vaccine.

Eggebrecht says, “We’ve been able to use the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, so we’re really excited about that that requires just one dose so everyone going through today will be fully immunized within two weeks.”

Totzke says, “I just feel really lucky that I’m helping build that immunity and hopefully they’ll be able to add to that vaccine. You know be able to get it to kids younger and younger.”

Now that Appleton educator vaccinations are underway, health officials are cautiously optimistic about a return to full-time in-person learning.

Eggebrecht says, “We’re hopeful that can progress as planned because we know that in-person education is the best venue to go so having these faculty protected that they feel comfortable.”

Taylor Kuehl, a teacher in the Fox Cities says, “I’m excited to get the vaccine hopefully it is the light at the end of the tunnel hopefully we’re getting back to some normalcy.”

Vaccine clinics for educators will continue, as needed, on Saturdays through the remainder of the month.

Polly Vanden Boogaard, Assistant Superintendent of Student Services says, “the Appleton Area School District is shooting to get its over 2,500 employees the first round of the COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the month.”