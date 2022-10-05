GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The NEW Zoo & Adventure Park is set to host its spooky Halloween tradition on Fridays and Saturdays this October.

The NEW Zoo invites patrons to ‘come as you are or in costume for an eerie-sistable good time’ for some treats and fun activities for everyone to enjoy during the North Shore Bank Zoo Boo.

Zoo Boo will go from 3 to 8 p.m. on October 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, and 22. All guests over the age of one will receive a bag of candy.

Guests can play kids’ games, ride the carousel, see the animals, make their way through the Happy Haunted Maze in the Children’s Zoo, and enjoy all the Halloween-themed decorations. And if you’re feeling brave, you can walk through the Haunted Zoo Zone.

You can also play a free Skeleton Safari game to earn prizes by finding skeletons located throughout the zoo by downloading the Photo Fun Safari app. North Shore Bank is also sponsoring a giveaway with a prize package that includes a one-year NEW Zoo Family Plus Membership and a Wild Encounter program.

Tickets for Zoo Boo are $15 each, with kids 3 and under getting in for free. Tickets are available exclusively online and can be purchased here.

The NEW Zoo & Adventure Park also states that the zoo will close at 2:00 p.m. on Zoo Boo dates in order to prepare for the events.