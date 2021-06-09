Effort launched to boost homeownership in Wisconsin

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PARK RIDGE, IL – DECEMBER 29: A “House For Sale” sign is visible in front of an existing home December 29, 2005 in Park Ridge, Illinois. Sales of existing homes in November fell, reportedly, by 1.7 percent, spreading concern with economists on the state of the housing market. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new statewide network to help Wisconsin residents buy, fix and remain in their homes has launched.

The effort announced Wednesday is an outgrowth of a yearlong task force that studied impediments to homeownership.

The new effort, dubbed Take Root Wisconsin, will bring together existing nonprofit leaders, housing and lending experts, state officials, local treasurers and others across the state that already work to help low and moderate-income residents with housing issues.

Wisconsin Community Action Program Association leader Brad Paul says the goal is to reverse the declining rate of homeownership.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

ISA celebrates grand opening

Jimmie Johnson

De Pere blasts Ashwaubenon baseball 10-0

Green Bay Blizzard

Green Bay Preble softball remains undefeated with sweep of Manitowoc

Northwoods League season begins, Dock Spiders handle Booyah 13-3