Effort launched to boost homeownership in Wisconsin

PARK RIDGE, IL – DECEMBER 29: A “House For Sale” sign is visible in front of an existing home December 29, 2005 in Park Ridge, Illinois. Sales of existing homes in November fell, reportedly, by 1.7 percent, spreading concern with economists on the state of the housing market. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new statewide network to help Wisconsin residents buy, fix and remain in their homes has launched.

The effort announced Wednesday is an outgrowth of a yearlong task force that studied impediments to homeownership.

The new effort, dubbed Take Root Wisconsin, will bring together existing nonprofit leaders, housing and lending experts, state officials, local treasurers and others across the state that already work to help low and moderate-income residents with housing issues.

Wisconsin Community Action Program Association leader Brad Paul says the goal is to reverse the declining rate of homeownership.