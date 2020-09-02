Efforts to recall Gov. Evers underway

MANITOWOC AND APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) Political tension is building in Wisconsin with President Trump’s visit to Kenosha on Tuesday — and the divide over the Governor’s response to civil unrest and the health pandemic.

A Facebook group says the Governor has gone too far and now they’re taking action.

In less than one week, more than 55,000 people have joined the Facebook group Recall Tony Evers— to remove the Governor from office.

Ann Meidl, a member of the Facebook group says, “I’m a part of the group because I don’t like to see what’s happening to our cities and the state.”

Some say our state is becoming increasingly divided and members of this Facebook group blame–Governor Evers.

Governor Evers penned a letter to President Trump that read in part:

“I am concerned your presence will only hinder our healing. I am concerned your presence will only delay our work to overcome division and move forward together” Gov. Tony Evers – August 30, 2020

But members of Recall Tony Evers say that statement was divisive and the Governor has been too critical of law enforcement.

Meidl says, “He’s not backing the police. I think every governor every mayor should back the police.”

Barbara Kanera supports the petition and says, “Donald Trump deserves that respect, which I know he doesn’t get, but Tony Evers should have given him that respect and that’s really very sad.”

From Manitowoc to Appleton –this group has signing events in cities across the state.

The Democratic party of Wisconsin offered this response:

“Trying to recall a governor with a 57% job approval rating in the midst of a global pandemic and civil unrest is irresponsible and absurd” Courtney Beyer, Democratic Party of Wisconsin Communication Director

Kanera saysm “I’m very worried because things like the could happen in Kenosha, happen in Manitowoc, in Two Rivers; it could happen anywhere. We pray every night for our President, for our country, and for our state.

Elections officials say nearly 669-thousand signatures are needed to initiate a recall election against the Governor and –Recall Tony Evers members –tell Local Five recall events are being held across the state to collect signatures until October 15.