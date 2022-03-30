EGG HARBOR, Wis. (WFRV) – Some vandalism reportedly happened early Tuesday morning in Egg Harbor, and the Door County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to identify the suspects caught on camera.

The Door County Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook that they are looking for information about a vandalism incident. The reportedly happened during the early hours of March 29 in Egg Harbor.

Photo courtesy of Door County Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of Door County Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of Door County Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of Door County Sheriff’s Office

Officials did not provide where the vandalism happened, or what was damaged.

Anyone with information is asked to call 920-746-2416. Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are provided.