Eggs, toilet paper & ice cream: Houses vandalized in Menominee Co., Sheriff investigating

LEGEND LAKE, Wis. (WFRV) – Houses in Legend Lake were vandalized with eggs and ice cream cones for the second straight weekend and the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating the incidents.

According to the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office, the incidents happened on Spirit Island Road and Spirit Island Court. Reportedly this is the second weekend in a row that similar incidents have happened.

The vandalism included:

A street sign that was pulled out of the ground and damaged

Houses were egged and had ice cream cones thrown at them

Toilet paper tossed around

Photo courtesy of Menominee County Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of Menominee County Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of Menominee County Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of Menominee County Sheriff’s Office

Authorities say they are in the process of getting photos and videos from the area. Legend Lake is just under an hour north of Green Bay.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office at 715-799-3881.

Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.