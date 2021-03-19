EggStravaganZoo tickets available for NEW Zoo scavenger hunt

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The NEW Zoo & Adventure Park is “hoppy” to announce this year’s EggStravaganZoo tickets are available.

The zoo says the event is scheduled to be held Saturday, April 3, from 9 until 2 p.m.

According to a release, the event has been redesigned with health safety in mind, featuring a new, spring-tastic activity for everyone to enjoy.

Zoo crews say the “Great EggStravaganZoo Slither-hopper Count” will introduce everyone to a new “species” discovered at the zoo: the Eastern-eared slither-hopper.

Wondering what slither-hoppers are?

If you go to the event you can search for these colorful, elusive creatures hiding throughout the zoo.

On arrival, zoo staff urges people to grab a slither-hopper activity sheet (one per group) to keep track of how many slither-hoppers they find.

When you are done with your hunt, organizers say you should stop at the Prize Table before you leave to show them your completed activity sheet and kids will receive a special prize.

If you are more of a “kid-at-heart” you don’t need to worry. The zoo says people of all ages who take part in the hunt will get a bag of candy.

During the event, visitors can meet the Easter Bunny, see the animals, and (weather permitting) ride the carousel.

The zoo crew doesn’t want people to forget that The Dog House will be on-site, serving up their fresh, deep-fried cheese curds, along with delicious burgers, and other treats.

Will the event be safe during the pandemic?

Yes. The New Zoo says there is a mostly-outdoor venue with enough room for social distancing and safe, family-friendly fun.

This year’s event will include staggered arrival and entrance times and limited event capacity overall.

Guests are able to select their entrance time when purchasing their tickets before arrival.

Staff urges everyone to buy tickets before April 3. If tickets are not sold out on the day of the event, tickets will be sold in-person.

Tickets are available for purchase online here for $12 per person (kids under 3 are free).

The zoo says if you are a Zoo Pass Member, you will receive one free ticket per membership, to be claimed at the Membership Table on arrival to the event.

As usual, Zoo pass members must show their Zoo Pass Card and a photo ID.