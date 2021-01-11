NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Eight arrested for protesting pipeline project that goes from Canada to Wisconsin

FILE – In this June 29, 2018, file photo, pipeline used to carry crude oil is shown at the Superior, Wis., terminal of Enbridge Energy. A significant permit has been granted to Enbridge’s plan to replace its aging Line 3 oil pipeline across northern Minnesota. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

HILL CITY, Minn. (AP) — Eight people were arrested in a protest to oppose construction of the Enbridge Energy Line 3 oil pipeline replacement in northern Minnesota.

Authorities say more than 150 people gathered in Aitken County on Saturday to protest. They blocked a road in one area, then traveled on buses and cars to another area south of Hill City, where authorities say they interfered with construction workers.

After ignoring orders to leave, seven people were booked into jail for trespassing on critical infrastructure, and one person was cited and released for failing to leave an unlawful assembly.

Line 3 starts in Alberta, Canada, and clips a corner of North Dakota before crossing northern Minnesota en route to Enbridge’s terminal in Superior, Wisconsin.

