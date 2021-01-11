FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Eight people out of home due to residential fire in Appleton

Local News

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Eight people evacuated a house in Appleton that had ‘heavy fire’ coming from the rear.

According to a release, on Jan. 11, around 3:00 am, the Appleton Fire Department was dispatched to a residential house fire in the 1400 block of W. Summer in Appleton.

The initial call indicated that the house was on fire with smoke and flames visible. While en route, information from dispatch indicated the eight occupants were out of the house (two adults and six children).

According to authorities, the crew encountered heavy fire coming from the rear of the house and were able to bring the fire under control within 30 minutes. Damage to the building and contents was extensive and considered a total loss.

The fire is currently under investigation and a cause has not been determined.

