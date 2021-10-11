Eight people sentenced in Manitowoc Co. for drug trafficking, totaling nearly 50 years behind bars

MANITOWOC CO., Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s, Metro Drug Unit and the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Eastern District of Wisconsin has released information regarding sentences given to eight local drug traffickers.
According to investigators, several mid to upper-level drug traffickers were distributing methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl in Manitowoc County, all of who have been identified and now sentenced to a combined nearly 50 years behind bars.
- Javier Vargas was sentenced to 8 years and 3 months in federal prison for methamphetamine distribution
- Quintin Hollis was sentenced to 6 years in federal prison for heroin distribution
- Allan J. Perry was sentenced to 5 years in federal prison for heroin and fentanyl distribution
- Tristan J. Swokowski was sentenced to 5 years in prison for heroin and fentanyl distribution
- Micah J. Hammond was sentenced to 7 years in federal prison for heroin and fentanyl distribution
- Christopher L Ramirez was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for methamphetamine distribution
- Christopher A. Hunter was sentenced to 6 years in federal prison for methamphetamine and fentanyl distribution
- Angelique Hunter was sentenced to 1 year in federal prison methamphetamine and fentanyl distribution
Additionally, three Manitowoc residents and one Milwaukee resident are waiting to be sentenced for their involvement. All four face mandatory minimum sentences between five and fifteen years behind bars.
- Anthony Martinez
- Jabari Samuel
- Stephen Vice
- Steven Khail