Eight people sentenced in Manitowoc Co. for drug trafficking, totaling nearly 50 years behind bars

MANITOWOC CO., Wis. (WFRV) – The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s, Metro Drug Unit and the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Eastern District of Wisconsin has released information regarding sentences given to eight local drug traffickers.

According to investigators, several mid to upper-level drug traffickers were distributing methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl in Manitowoc County, all of who have been identified and now sentenced to a combined nearly 50 years behind bars.

Javier Vargas was sentenced to 8 years and 3 months in federal prison for methamphetamine distribution

Additionally, three Manitowoc residents and one Milwaukee resident are waiting to be sentenced for their involvement. All four face mandatory minimum sentences between five and fifteen years behind bars.

