GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Eight people are without a home after an apartment fire in the city of Green Bay on Monday evening.

According to a release, the Green Bay Metro Fire Department was sent to the 300 block of Leeland Street for a smoke alarm going off inside an apartment complex.

While en route, dispatch updated that there were multiple calls for smoke coming from an apartment. Residents were first alerted by the alarm system in the building.

The call was then upgraded to a full-structure fire. Station 6 arrived first and found smoke coming from multiple windows. Battalion 3 upgraded the alarm level to a working still.

The fire was quickly extinguished by crews within 10 minutes, and it was contained to just one singular apartment.

A total of eight residents are being helped out by the Red Cross after about $30,000 worth of damage was caused.

The fire is still under investigation at this time, and Local 5 News will update this when more details are made available.