(WFRV) – On Friday, 297 schools across the country were recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, eight of which are in Wisconsin.

The schools honored with this recognition serve as models of exemplary teaching and learning. They also get to fly a National Blue Ribbon School flag outside of their respective building.

The U.S. Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona, made the announcement on September 16, the recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.

“I applaud all the honorees for the 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award for creating vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school communities where students can learn, grow, reach their potential, and achieve their dreams,” said Secretary Cardona.

“As our country continues to recover from the pandemic, we know that our future will only be as strong as the education we provide to all of our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have gone above and beyond to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs,” Cardona added.

The National Blue Ribbon School award validates the hard work of students, educators, families, and communities in achieving exemplary achievement.

The Wisconsin schools listed were: