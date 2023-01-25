FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Firefighters in Fond du Lac County worked hard to extinguish flames at an apartment on Wednesday evening.

According to a release, on January 25, 2023, around 7:30 p.m., Fond du Lac Fire & Rescue was sent to the 170 block of East Johnson Street for a report of a fire.

Upon arrival, crews encountered smoke conditions and fire showing inside the rear window of the lower apartment. The fire was quickly extinguished, but not before it caused moderate damage to the interior. Officials report the upper apartment had light smoke damage.

The apartment was occupied at the time of the fire, and the tenants were cooking on the stove when the fire broke out in the kitchen.

All occupants were able to escape the residence without injury. However, a dog was located in the upper apartment and was rescued by fire crews without injury.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation at this time. The Red Cross is working on assisting eight tenants who are without a home due to the fire.