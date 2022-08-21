ALGOMA, Wis. (WFRV) – Eyes were to the sky on Saturday as the eighth annual Soar on the Shore Kite and Beach Festival took flight in Algoma.

Kite enthusiasts from all over the state traveled to Crescent Beach for a one-of-a-kind kite festival.

Featuring stunt kites, giant display kites, and a kite candy drop, kites of all different shapes and sizes could be seen floating high in the sky.

And while the festival largely revolved around all things kites, there were also a variety of other fun activities to take part in.

Activities included:

Arts & crafts station

Street games

Scavenger hunt

Balloon creation station

Face painting

Kayak demos

Dye your own bandana station

“We love seeing these people wandering our shore. It’s truly magical to watch everyone enjoying, looking up, seeing the kites and experiencing it- many for the first time this year we can tell,” shared Sara Krouse Soar on the Shore Kite and Beach Festival event coordinator.

And what would a Wisconsin event be without yummy food?

The festival provided guests with a wide selection of delicious food options including pulled pork sandwiches, homemade creamy mac and cheese, oreo balls, hotdogs, chili dogs, chips, boiled sweet corn, and ice cream – simply delicious!