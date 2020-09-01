ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – For years, the non-profit called the Einstein Project has provided curriculum to local schools to make science and math instruction more creative. Now with many children learning from home, the organization is reaching out to parents to let them know help is here if you suddenly find yourself playing teacher.

“It’s scary for a lot of parents right now,” Business Development Director Dan Van Straten tells Local News 5. “This is where we come in. We offer science opportunities, engineering opportunities. Lean on us and we can guide that.”

The staff had to quickly pivot and adjust to COVID-19 conditions. They still distributed science kits with strict safety protocols. During the summer, they held Tinker Tuesdays near the Titletown in the open air near the playground. Families stayed in clusters, each table was wiped down before a new group arrived and supplies were individually wrapped and never shared.

Parents and grandparents alike were grateful for the opportunity to get the young ones out and enjoying the weather while keeping their minds active. Grandmother Elizabeth Sullivan said it was a sheer joy to watch her granddaughter at play. “Not everyone gets to spend time with their grandchildren. So we feel very fortunate,” said Sullivan.

Mom Ashley Shepherd said she was grateful for the program because she would never have thought household odds and ends could be used in such a fun and educational way. “It’s just stuff you wouldn’t think to do at home with all these different pieces that they included for them.”

The Einstein Project said since the summer program was so successful that they are now working on special programs for the fall. The group insists that you don’t have to be a science teacher to make it a success. “We have thorough instructions on how to do things,” Van Straten assured Local News 5. “Parents just need to take a deep breath and give us a call.”

They also encourage families to check out their website.