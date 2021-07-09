‘El Colombiano’, one other arrested on drug-trafficking charges, transferred to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people, including ‘El Colombiano’, were arrested in Puerto Rico and face two drug trafficking charges that carry a mandatory 20-years in prison.

According to authorities, two people were indicted by a federal grand jury and both were charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine on board a vessel and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.

The following two people were indicted:

Herlin Hernandez-Trinidad (AKA ‘Rainely’)

Jose Crespo-Lorenzo (AKA ‘El Colombiano’)

Both Hernandez-Trinidad and Crespo-Lorenzo were recently arrested in Puerto Rico and transferred to Milwaukee to face prosecution. The indictments are part of a multi-year investigation into international drug trafficking and included naval shipments of bulk quantities of cocaine that intended to reach locations across the US (including Milwaukee) and elsewhere.

Each of the two counts has a mandatory ten-year prison term and up to life imprisonment. The two defendants also face fines of up to $10,000,000.

“Wisconsin DOJ’s Division of Criminal Investigation worked alongside federal and local law enforcement partners on this sweeping investigation into large-scale drug trafficking,” says Attorney General Kaul.

The following agencies assisted in the investigation:

Drug Enforcement Administration

North Central High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area

Wisconsin Department of Justice

Division of Criminal Investigations

Homeland Security Investigations

Bureau of Alochol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives

United States Postal Inspection Serivce

Milwaukee Police Department

Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.