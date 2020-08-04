Elderly fall victim to contractor fraud, Brown County Sheriff investigating

BROWN CO., Wis. (WFRV) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about contractor fraud occurring in the community.

Authorities say they’re investigating after receiving a report on Monday, July 27, of two unknown Hispanic men who targeted an elderly couple in eastern Brown County by showing up, unsolicited, and offering to seal their driveway.

A short time after the ‘work’ started, the Sheriff’s Office says the men demanded a payment of $10,500. They ultimately settled on $3,000 and victims paid the money because they were concerned about possibly being harmed physically.

The men said they would return on Wednesday, July 29, to collect the rest of the money and finish the job, but never returned.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says the victim was able to take a picture of the suspect vehicle, which is described as a white Chevy truck with Texas license plate KMX-0252.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Investigator Roman Aronstein at 920-448-6190 or roman.aronstein@browncountywi.gov.