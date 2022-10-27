GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department is currently investigating a deadly accident near the intersection of Mather Street and Harrison Street involving a pedestrian.

According to a release sent by the Green Bay Police Department, a 70-year-old man from Green Bay was attempting to cross Harrison Street when he was hit by a vehicle on Thursday.

Initial reports indicate the driver allegedly hit the pedestrian, and then remained on the scene until officers arrived. Police say the driver is cooperative with authorities.

Green Bay Police is asking those to avoid the area until at least 11:00 p.m. this evening due to street closures as accident reconstruction and forensics remain on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and no further information was provided.

