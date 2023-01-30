GRAFTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The FBI Bomb Unit and the Wisconsin Department of Justice are working with the Grafton Police Department to find what caused an explosion that sent an elderly homeowner to the hospital.

The Grafton Police Department posted on its Facebook page about a home explosion that happened in Grafton. The incident reportedly happened in the 1900 block of Surrey Lane in Grafton.

Authorities say the cause of the explosion is under investigation. We-Enegeries did rule out natural gas as the cause.

The owners of the home were inside and reportedly have non-life-threatening injuries. There is no reported threat to the other homes in the area.

Police say they are working with members from the FBI Bomb Unit and Wisconsin Department of Justice to identify the cause of the explosion. There are no indications of foul play at this time.

An ‘elderly’ man, who is the homeowner, is reportedly still hospitalized and in stable condition.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.