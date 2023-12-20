BARRON, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in northwestern Wisconsin are searching for multiple suspects after an elderly victim was assaulted and had money stolen from them during an armed home invasion on Tuesday.

According to the Barron Police Department, dispatch was made aware of an armed home invasion and robbery on December 19 around 5:55 p.m.

Along with first responders, authorities with the Barron Police Department and Barron County Sheriff’s Department responded to the home near East River Avenue and HWY 25 in Barron.

Officers say the elderly victim was assaulted, tied, and bound and the suspects took an undisclosed amount of money by ‘threat of force.’ The suspects, who were only described as men, were allegedly armed with handguns and are currently at large.

It was noted in the release that authorities believe the incident to be a targeted attack and that an investigation is underway to find the suspects.

No additional details were provided.