WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WFRV) – A 75-year-old woman is dead after her vehicle crashed into a guardrail and went down two embankments on Friday afternoon in the Township of Weyauwega.

According to the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office, just after 2:30 p.m., deputies responded to ‘numerous’ reports citing a single-vehicle crash on US Highway 10 and County Highway F, located in the Township of Weyauwega.

Officers said that an initial investigation indicated that the vehicle, driven by a 75-year-old woman, was traveling westbound on US Highway 10 near County Highway F when it left the roadway and collided with the end of a guardrail.

The vehicle then went down an embankment before traveling across the County Highway F off-ramp resulting in the vehicle descending down a second embankment.

The vehicle reportedly ended up in a field adjacent to the County Highway F off-ramp.

Deputies say that upon arrival they immediately rendered medical aid to the 75-year-old woman who had suffered serious injuries and had become entrapped in the vehicle.

Authorities say the woman was eventually extricated from the vehicle and later pronounced dead at the scene by the Waupaca County Medical Examiner.

A 77-year-old man was riding as a passenger in the vehicle and fortunately was not injured during the crash.

The crash remains under investigation at this time. Local 5 will continue to update this story as it progresses.