Eldery Woman killed in two-vehicle Calumet County accident

CALUMET COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — One person is dead following a two-vehicle accident in the Village of Harrison.

The crash happened around 2:09 PM Thursday at the intersection of State Highway 10/114 and Eisenhower Drive.

The invesigation indicates an elderly female was travelling southbound on Eisenhower when her vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign, and struck a sedan driven by a middle-aged Manitowoc man.

The female was pronounced dead at the scene, and the male was medically examined on scene and later released.

At this time names are being withheld until family notifications are completed.