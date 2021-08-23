Electric scooter crash in Iron Mountain kills Green Bay man

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WFRV) – An electric scooter crash in Iron Mountain killed a Green Bay man who was reportedly not wearing a helmet.

According to the Iron Mountian Police Department, on August 21 around 9:45 p.m. officers responded to a crash involving an electric scooter at the 800 block of South Carpenter Avenue. When the accident happened, four adults were on separate electric scooters on the sidewalk.

The person on the fourth scooter crashed and ended up with fatal injuries. The 39-year-old Green Bay man reportedly died at Dickinson County Hospital within an hour of the accident.

The man was not wearing a helmet during the accident, and the Iron Mountain Police Department says only those under 19-years-old are required by law to wear a crash helmet.

There was no further information released.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more information is provided.