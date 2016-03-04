Electrical cords at fault for Green Bay fire

Green Bay Metro Fire Department crews were called to a home on Ravenswood Dr. for the report of a fire in the attached garage.

Firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the attached garage as well as the attic. Flames were visible from the rear of the garage.

Fire crews entered the home and had the fire knocked out in 10 minutes.

The residents of the home evacuated the home before fire crews arrived and no one was injured.

The Green Bay Fire Marshal’s office determined the fire was caused by the misuse of electrical extension cords in the garage. Fire damage to the garage and smoke damage to the rest of the structure is estimated at $60,000.