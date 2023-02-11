REEDSVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews in Manitowoc County were dispatched to a structure fire at a home that was remodeled from an old church on Friday evening.

According to the Reedsville Fire Department, crews arrived on the scene at 116 North 7th Street just after 5 p.m. on February 10.

Authorities received reports of smoke and flames coming from the steeple of the home. First crews in the home experienced heavy smoke conditions on the first floor but no active fire, however, active fire was seen in the bell tower on the second floor of the home.

Reedsville Fire Department

The release says several holes were cut in the roof and the interior walls of the bell tower area to ensure that the fire was completely extinguished.

Officials believe the cause of the fire is electrical, and have reported that no injuries have occurred as a result of the incident. It was also noted that the family is working with insurance to move forward with the restoration process.

No additional information was provided.