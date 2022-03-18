HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – An elementary school in the Howard-Suamico School District is in a low-level lockdown as a precautionary measure.

According to the Howard-Suamico School District, Meadowbrook Elementary School is in a low-level lockdown. Officials say that the lockdown is due to a community concern in the area.

Local law enforcement made the request to put the school on lockdown.

It was mentioned that all students are safe, and the school day will continue as normal.

There was no additional information available at this time, Local 5 will continue to update this story.