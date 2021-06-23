Eliminating WI businesses property tax gets bipartisan support

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly chambers during the Governor’s State of the State speech at the state Capitol Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A bill to eliminate property taxes paid by Wisconsin businesses on equipment and furnishings is finding bipartisan support in the state Legislature.

Republicans proposed eliminating the tax and included $202 million in the state budget proposal to pay for it.

A separate bill to eliminate the tax cleared a Senate committee on Tuesday with a bipartisan 4-1 vote.

The Legislature’s budget-writing Joint Finance Committee planned to take up the measure on Wednesday, clearing the way for the Senate and Assembly to vote on it next week along with the budget.