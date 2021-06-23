Eliminating WI businesses property tax gets bipartisan support

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly chambers during the Governor’s State of the State speech at the state Capitol Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Andy Manis)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A bill to eliminate property taxes paid by Wisconsin businesses on equipment and furnishings is finding bipartisan support in the state Legislature.

Republicans proposed eliminating the tax and included $202 million in the state budget proposal to pay for it.

A separate bill to eliminate the tax cleared a Senate committee on Tuesday with a bipartisan 4-1 vote.

The Legislature’s budget-writing Joint Finance Committee planned to take up the measure on Wednesday, clearing the way for the Senate and Assembly to vote on it next week along with the budget.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Denmark baseball rallies late to advance to state

Bay Port baseball punches ticket to state semifinals

Tour of America's Dairyland rolls through Northeast Wisconsin

Blizzard Report: Green Bay drops third game to Bismarck

Sectionals set for high school baseball, softball

Girls State Soccer Brackets: Notre Dame, Plymouth, Howards Grove go for gold