Elk illegally shot 30 minutes after WI’s official start of deer hunting

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Deer Hunting_35286665-159532

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say a bull elk was illegally shot and killed on the opening day of the Wisconsin gun deer hunting season.

The state Department of Natural Resources says the shooting happened in Columbia County about 7 a.m. Saturday, which was 30 minutes after the official start of deer hunting. The elk was seized as evidence.

DNR officials say they have a suspect. The department has not said if that person is from Wisconsin. Wisconsin has a limited elk hunt in the northern elk range, but elk are protected in the rest of the state, including Columbia County.

It’s the fourth straight year in which at least one elk has been illegally killed by a gun deer hunter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Notre Dame, De Pere girls start hoops season with home wins

GB women earn first conference victory, beating Wright State 78-67

Xceptional Athlete: Reedsville's Weston Liebzeit dominates all three phases in state championship

High School Girls Hoops 11/19

Girls Hoops Highlights 11/19

Green Bay Nation: Andy Herman