(WFRV) – A wholesale dealer in Walworth County had its license revoked after state officials reportedly found them violating state law.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Good Fellas Auto Sales, Inc. had its wholesale dealer license revoked by the state of Wisconsin. The dealer reportedly failed to properly follow administrative requirements.

The order, which was issued by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Division of Motor Vehicles, determined that Good Fellas Auto Sales violated state law. The release mentions that the dealer sold motor vehicles directly to consumers, rolled back odometers on vehicles and falsified title documents.

The department immediately revoked the licensee effective June 23, 2023, and the decision was upheld during a hearing on August 4, 2023.

Dealers are reportedly given 30 days to appeal a revocation, but officials say that Good Fellas Auto Sales did not appeal and the decision is final.

No additional information was provided.