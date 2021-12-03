Elks Lodge hosting Annual Pancakes & Porkie Breakfast with Santa

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Elks Lodge #259 is hosting their 3rd Annual Pancakes & Porkie event. During this event, Santa makes an early stop in Green Bay.

The Elks Lodge partnered with Seura to giveaway over 100 toys to kids during the annual event. Kids will get a chance to create crafts, take pictures with Santa and enjoy a free gift.

The proceeds from this event allow the Elks Lodge to give to a variety of causes within our community, including Veterans Programs, fighting homelessness in our area, providing scholarships, and youth programs.

The Elks Lodge is also hosting a Craft and Vendor Show on December 11th. Over 20 vendors will be participating in this event. The event has free admissions and give people the chance to shop with local businesses. Chocolate Bombas is one of the vendors featured at the show and she is looking forward to giving customers a delicious treat to enjoy during the cold weather. She offers a variety of options including gluten free and over 10 different flavors of bombas.

You can visit Chocolate Bombas facebook page to place an order. For details on the Pancakes and Porkie event, you can visit their website. Tickets will be available to the door.