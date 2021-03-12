Elks Lodge hosts Spring Craft Show

Elks Lodge will be hosting their first annual Spring Craft Show to help raise money for their mission that helps families with children who need 24-hour care.

The organization is giving the shoppers the chance to shop with local vendors while also getting the chance to give to a good cause. The Spring Craft Show will feature Spring décor, food, candles, and a variety of crafts.

The Elks Lodge was unable to host charitable events over the past year due to Covid restrictions. However, the organization says they have had to still meet the need throughout the community.

The event will kick off Saturday, March 13 at 10:00 a.m.