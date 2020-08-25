FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Ellington man arrested for sexual assault of a child

Local News

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 50-year-old Town of Ellington man is in custody for 2nd Degree Sexual Assault of a Child after a multijurisdictional investigation.

Appleton Police say Adam Reichwald was arrested Tuesday afternoon after investigators, along with assistance from several other local agencies, executed a search warrant at a home in Ellington.

The warrant stems from an investigation that was started after a report from another agency was sent to the Appleton Police Department.

During the investigation, Appleton Police say detectives determined Reichwald has traveled to multiple locations to meet with a female juvenile victim and communicated through social media apps to arrange the meetings.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and will require additional follow up.

Appleton Police continue, saying incidents like this are a helpful reminder to talk to your children
about social media safety.

This is an ongoing investigation involving multiple jurisdictions. If anyone has information related to this investigation, they are asked to contact Sgt. Nagel at the Appleton Police Department (920)-832-6011.

