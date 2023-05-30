GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A small part of Green Bay’s history is now displayed at Elmore Elementary School.

Artifacts from the Elmore family are now on display at the school and include several personal items that are on loan from the Antiquarian Society.

Organizers of the display hope that the history of the Elmore family in Green Bay will be remembered, with some of their personal items being made available to the community.

“We don’t know where we’re going if we don’t know where we’ve been,” said Kris Michell, Elmore Display Committee Chair. “That’s a really touching one for me, is to know that history and to make good decisions for our community based on the history of our community.”

Organizers say most of the artifacts have been stored in school basements or closets until they were restored for the display.

The artifacts are on display at the school named after the family, which is located on Ethel Avenue.