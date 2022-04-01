FOX CROSSING, Wis. (WFRV) – The person responsible for the recent inclement weather was placed in handcuffs by the Fox Crossing Police Department.

The Fox Crossing Police Department posted on their Facebook a recent arrest regarding the person who is responsible for the recent snowfall. The picture they provided is an officer putting handcuffs on a woman who is dressed up as the popular character from Frozen.

Photo courtesy of Fox Crossing Police Department

One commenter asked if Jack Frost had a solid alibi, which the department said he did and was ‘reformed’. The post has over 170 shares on Facebook.

As the calendar turns over to April some more springtime-appropriate temperatures are on the way, but some snow/rain could be on the way.