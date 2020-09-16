Emerald ash borer found in Shawano, Oconto counties

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has confirmed the presence of emerald ash borer in the Town of Little Suamico in Oconto County and the City of Shawano in Shawano County.

A DNR forest health specialist, Alex Feltmeyer, identified the first positive identification of emerald ash borer, or EAB, in both counties. Feltmeyer estimates EAB was present in both locations for at least three to four years.

EAB kills all varieties of ash trees – including white ash, green ash, and black ash – but is not known to affect any other Wisconsin tree species.

According to the DNR, more than 99% of Wisconsin’s ash trees are expected to die.

Once infested, ash trees generally die in four to six years. The DNR says prolonged wetness, including last year’s record rainfall, has already killed ash trees growing in swamps.

Woodpecker damage, thinning of the tree crown from the top, 1/8-inch D-shaped exit holes, and branches sprouting low on the trunk are all signs of EAB infestation, according to the DNR.

Oconto County and Shawano County woodland owners who own 10 or more wooded acres are encouraged to meet with their local DNR forester. Visit My Wisconsin Woods to request your free property visit.

EAB was discovered in the city of Green Bay in 2009 and more recently in several locations in Marinette County in 2017. Citizens can help slow the spread of EAB and other invasive insects and diseases that kill trees by not moving firewood.

If yard trees are close to houses or garages, it is best to plan for removal or protection now. Trees on private property can be protected through an annual or biannual application of systemic insecticides.

For questions on residential trees, homeowners are encouraged to contact a certified arborist at waa-isa.org.

