Emergency brush pickup in Manitowoc

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) — Manitowoc city officials say an emergency storm brush pickup has been scheduled for this week due to the weekend’s storm damage.

Pickup will take place Tuesday beginning at 6 a.m. Storm brush must be on the terrace prior to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

This is a one-time pickup for the entire city.

Officials anticipate pickup will take about three days to complete and crews will pickup on each street only once.

Brush eligible for pickup includes clean woody vegetative material not to exceed five feet in length or six inches in diameter and bushes or shrubs without root bulbs.

For more information on brush pickup, contact the Manitowoc Department of Infrastructure – Streets and Sanitation Division between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, at 920-686-6550 or by clicking here.