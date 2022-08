GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A road in Green Bay is closed for emergency repair, reports the Green Bay Police Department.

According to a tweet from the department, S. Webster Av. between E. Mason St. and E. Walnut St. is impacted.

Officers explained the closure is due to a water main breaking and needing emergency repair.

They ask drivers to use Baird St. or Monroe Av. as an alternate route and anticipate it to reopen Monday afternoon.