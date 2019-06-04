Emergency responders across Wisconsin call for safer roads, highways

WISCONSIN, (WFRV) — Emergency responder groups across the state are joining forces to get roads and highways fix as well as improving the safety of the roadways.

“Road conditions should not be the difference between life and death,” said State Trooper Brandon Ferrell “While it’s difficult to quantify the extent of the problem, I can tell you when roads and highways are in poor condition, accidents increase, people get hurt and response times are slower. We hope sustainable action is being taken at the state level to address this growing problem.”

Representatives from Wisconsin’s State Troopers, Fire Fighters, Police Officers, and Sheriff’s associations spoke Tuesday at the Wisconsin State Capitol Senate, discussing the safety of roads and communities.

One official stated potholes in the roads also cause a struggle for emergency response crews, slowing response times. Roads closed for an extended period of time for construction further presents a hazard.

“We stand here as a united group focused on public safety.

We are asking the state legislature to find some common sense, sustainable solutions to transportation funding, something that is going to work in the short and long term.

So, essentially, we are calling on lawmakers to pave the way to better roads in Wisconsin, promise public safety and lead us forward as our great state model says.”

This call to action comes just one day after Governor Evers says he won’t rule out using a gas tax hike to improve roads. Read that story here.

