Emergency responders remind drivers to watch the road, be prepared to move over, slow down

(Above): Dashcam footage from September 4, 2018, on I-41 in Outagamie County.

(WFRV) — Law enforcement officials, county maintenance workers, tow truck drivers, and other emergency responders have joined together to send motorists a life-saving message.

“Please watch the road ahead carefully and be ready to move over – or at least slow down – when approaching stopped emergency and roadside service vehicles that have their warning lights flashing.”

To show motorists the dangers of not slowing down or moving over, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation has released footage of the dangers emergency and roadside service crews face when drivers don’t move over.

Here is dashcam footage from Sheboygan County on July 19, 2013, on I-43:

National Move Over Day is set for Saturday, October 19. Green Bay Police took to Facebook to remind drivers that moving over for emergency and roadside service vehicles is the law.

Please move over when you see emergency vehicles on the roadway. If you can't move over, please slow down.#moveover Posted by Green Bay Police Department on Friday, October 11, 2019

“Any time we stop along a highway to assist at a crash scene or speak with a motorist, one of our major concerns is the potential to be struck by a passing vehicle,” says Trooper James Kicmol, a 29-year Wisconsin State Patrol veteran. “The Move Over Law helps protect motorists and emergency responders who often must work just feet away from traffic.”

Wisconsin’s Move Over Law requires drivers to move out of the lane closest to vehicles that are stopped along a highway with their warning lights activated.

If a driver is unable to move over, then they must slow down, according to the WisDOT. The law applies to law enforcement vehicles, ambulances, fire trucks, tow trucks, utility or highway maintenance vehicles.

Violations can result in a citation of $263 – or worse – a deadly crash.

Since 2017, there have been 2,034 traffic convictions in Wisconsin for violating the Move Over Law.