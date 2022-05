OUTAGAMIE CO., Wis. (WFRV) – A stretch of road on CTH M in Outagamie County has been closed indefinitely Tuesday.

According to the local highway department, the stretch of CTH M between CTH MM and CTH S, just north of Hortonville, is the length of road that’s impacted.

Drivers are asked to use a detour route, which is along CTH S, STH 76, CTH JJ, and STH 15.

The department cites this closure is due to a large culvert failure and repairs will be made when conditions allow for it.